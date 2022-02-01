Kia Carens Production Begins at Anantapur Plant Ahead of Launch in February 2022

Kia India has rolled out the first customer car of the three-row RV, the Carens, from its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Carens is the latest ‘Made-in-India’ offering from the company, which is essentially a cousin to the Hyundai Alcazar. The Kia Carens will be manufactured in India and will be exported to over 80 countries. After the recent world premiere in December, the Kia Carens will be officially launched in February 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are all about inspiration at Kia, and with the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am very excited about the beginning of this new journey. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India. Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia, they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity, and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens."

The Kia Carens is available in petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT. The car also comes equipped with a host of features such as the next-generation Kia Connect app with 66 connected features, flexible seating options, features such as the Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, Retractable Seatback Table, the Rear Door Spot Lamp, and the Bottle and Gadget Holder in the third row. The vehicle also offers generous space in the third row, making it a complete family car.

Kia India had opened the bookings for the Carens on January 14, 2022, for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

The Kia Carens has already received quite a response from the market within the first 24 hours, registering 7,738 bookings.

