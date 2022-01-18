Kia Carens Registers 7,738 Bookings in India on First Day, Price Announcement Soon

Kia India has revealed that the Carens has received a tremendous response from the Indian customers, with 7738 bookings registered on the very first day. The company opened the pre-bookings for prospective customers on January 14, 2022, through the Kia India official website and via any of the authorized dealerships by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000. Furthermore, this means that the Kia Carens has the highest day one booking numbers for a Kia in India, so far. The Korean automaker also said that a detailed price list for the Carens will be announced very soon.

Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first-day booking we have received for any of our products in India. With the Carens, we offered a choice of multiple engine and transmission options, coupled with the standard Robust 10 High Safety package and many first-in-class features, to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover. It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country."

The Kia Carens was globally unveiled on December 16, 2021, The Carens hosts 10 safety package features including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.

Moreover, Kia Motors India is expected to launch the Carens sometime next month.

