Kia Carens Scores 3 Out of 5 Star Safety Rating at Global NCAP Crash Test: Watch Video

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) has given the Kia Carens a 3-star rating in the latest rounds of crash testing for adult protection. The car has garnered the same score for child occupant protection as well. The car used for the crash testing was a made-in-India vehicle that was equipped with six – two frontal, two side-body, two side-head protection – airbags. This was coupled with the Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Together, they made up for the “most basic safety specifications,” in which the India-made Kia Carens was tested. The Kia Carens was also tested for side impacts.

As per the NCAP report, the Carens got a total of 9.3 out of 17 points under the adult protection category, whereas, in the child protection category, the vehicle got a score of 30.9 out of 49 points. For adult occupants, the car provided good head and neck protection but the chest protection for the driver was noted to be marginal. The knee protection for both adult dummies was also found to be marginal, reported Autocar.

Advertisement

Take a look at the crash test here:

For the child dummies – a three-year-old facing the front and a one-and-a-half-year-old facing the opposite side – the car provided average protection overall. While the protection for the opposite facing child dummy was good, the forward-facing dummy was only marginally protected. The Kia Carens also lost some points for the lap belts provided for the rear centre occupant. The child restraint systems and the ISOFIX mounting points in the car were marked as good.

Advertisement

Kia Carens, although performed less than what is expected, it still did better than its production sibling Kia Seltos. Carens surpassed Seltos quite significantly when it comes to child occupants’ protection. However, the adult protection in both cars was almost similar, with Carens scoring a notch higher on the rating card.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.