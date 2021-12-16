Kia Carens 7-Seater SUV Unveiled, India Launch in First Quarter of 2021

The Kia Carens is finally here, and as expected comes with a whole host of features and unique design elements. So, let’s start from the top - the Carens gets Kia’s signature grille, LED DRLs alongside that Tiger Face. The front-end looks quite unique, especially in comparison to the Carens’ cousin - Hyundai Alcazar. There’s chrome garnish on the front, rear and inside and the Carens is said to come with the longest wheelbase in the three-row segment in India. The side profile reveals a high front-end, pushed-back A-pillar and straight roofline while the rear with LED taillamps looks quite SUV-ish in nature.

Since this is Kia we’re talking about, it comes loaded with features like 64-colour ambient lighting, a seat-back table with cup holders, and clever storage places for small items. Kia has taken it a step further with a dedicated slot for an air freshener, an eight-speaker Bose music system, ventilated front row seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, Smart Air Purifier, and much, much more. Then there’s the two-tone interior colour, and as mentioned before, six- and seven-seat configurations. In fact, the second-row seat even gets segment-firsts like electric power-folding seats! The dashboard is completely new and looks stylish and contemporary.

Kia Motors India hasn’t revealed the pricing yet but has told us that it will come with a number of engine and gearbox options, some of which are borrowed from the Hyundai Alcazar. The Kia Carens is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022, and will go up against the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and, of course, Hyundai Alcazar.

It’s unclear if the Carens is an actual SUV or MPV, but small details like a longer rear door point towards the latter. So, can the Carens have the same impact the Seltos and Sonet have had in the Indian market? Only once prices are announced early next year, can there be more clarity on that matter.

