Kia Carens to Launch in India Today, Watch LIVE Here to Know Price, Variants and More

The Kia Carens is arguably one of the most awaited car launches of 2022 and it is today, that we get to know the final bit of information about the latest Kia car in India. The Kia Carens is going to launch in India today and the company will be telling us about the price of the Kia Carens, all the variants that the Kia Carens will come in and also when the deliveries of the Kia Carens will begin.

The Kia Carens comes as Kia’s fourth car in India as the Kia Carens is launching after the Kia Seltos, Kia Carnival and the Kia Sonet. Kia had earlier announced that it has achieved 7,738 bookings for the Carens on the first day itself of opening the bookings.

The Kia Carens was globally unveiled on December 16, 2021, The Carens hosts 10 Hi-Secure safety package including six airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The MPV also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class.

Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, Bose Premium Sound System with eight speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat with “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble" and a panoramic sunroof.

The Kia Carens will be offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel couped with three transmission options – six-speed manual transmission, seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic.

