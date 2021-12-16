Kia Carens Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Design, Variants and More

Kia Carens Unveil Live Updates: The Carens is the fourth product from Kia Motors in India and is set to be unveiled today. The Kia Carens has been a highly-anticipated product, generating a huge amount of interest just like other Kia cars in the past. Over time, Kia Motors India has been revealing small details about the Carens. For example, Kia had earlier revealed the name and then design sketches of the Carens. Then, there have been spy shots of the Kia Carens as well. The Kia Carens will debut the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. On the outside, there’s the signature Tiger Face design upfront, LED headlamps with DRLs. The emphasis from Kia for the Carens seems to be on the SUV-like stance, especially considering the side profile. Apart from this, we know that Kia’s fourth product in India will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Kia had also explained the reason behind the name ‘Carens’, which basically plays on the concept of ’Car + Renaissance’. Furthermore, the Kia Carens will be a ‘made in India, made for the world’ product that will be manufactured at Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. So far, this is all we know about the Kia Carens but we will be bringing you all the live updates from the Kia Carens global unveil in India wherein details like the variants, exterior & interior design, launch date, features and more will be disclosed. The Kia Carens is likely to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. To keep you well in the loop, keep scrolling to see the event unfolding, on a minute-by-minute basis.
Dec 16, 202109:29 (IST)
