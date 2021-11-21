Kia EV9 Electric Concept Teased Ahead of Global Debut on November 17 - Details Here

In a bid to expand its presence in the electric vehicle space, South Korean automaker Kia will be previewing its Concept EV9 at the Lost Angeles motor show on November 17. The company also revealed a teaser of the vehicle giving us a glimpse of its overall silhouette that shows a boxy exterior profile. Kia has called EV9’s visual trait an ‘ultramodern exterior design’ and teasers give a glimpse of the large wheel arches, slim LED DRLs, prominent front grille and the flat roofline of the EV.

The concept vehicle of EV9 doesn’t feature the door handles and the other details but the presence of a hexagonal panoramic sunroof gives it an attractive look.

Kia describes EV9 as ‘an important milestone in its sustainability strategy. The vehicle comes with a design inspired by nature and various recycled materials were used in its construction. The production-ready version of EV9 will join the EV6 in the brand’s family of bespoke electric cars.

With an emphasis on the shift to EVs, Kia plans to become carbon neutral by 2045 which will also see the company ditching combustion engines in Europe by 2035. According to Autocar, Kia aims to bring down its carbon output by nearly 97 per cent compared to what it was in 2019. This shift towards carbon neutrality will be facilitated by a series of measures that will be implanted by the company across its supply, logistics, production and vehicle use operations to offset emissions.

Meanwhile, Kia will also be introducing a series of EVs in the Indian market by 2024. This will start with the launch of EV6 next year as a CBU.

The launch of EV6 will be followed up with the debut of e-Niro as an electric SUV in 2023. The third of the planned launches will be an all-new mass-market electric vehicle, which is expected in 2024.

