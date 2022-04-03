Kia Seltos 2022 Variants Explained: How to Choose the Best Model for Yourself

Kia Seltos: After being launched in 2019, KIA’s Seltos soon proved to be its best-selling car in India. The South Korean automaker even crossed the 1.5 lakh sales mark in CY21 and had managed to sell over 10,480 units in October last year alone.

The Kia Seltos is a mid-size SUV and is offered in a total of 17 variants in India. The car gets a starting price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh which can go up to Rs 18.19 lakh for the top model. The Seltos HTE which is the lowest variant and is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh on-road and is given manual transmission. Whereas, the X-line AT D variant has a price tag of Rs 18.19 lakh and gets an automatic transmission.

Under the hood, the Seltos comes in several engine options. These include a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission, a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. A 1.4-litre turbo petrol with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also on offer.

Advertisement

In 2022, KIA Seltos is offered either in the GT Line which has a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, or the Tech Line which has a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The base or HTE variant of Seltos gets features like keyless entry, rear parking sensors, and projector headlamps as well. Keeping safety in mind, KIA has also given driver and passenger airbags even in the base model while ABS is also on offer.

In the HTK variant, which costs 1 lakh more than the HTE, the Seltos has been given an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with android auto or Apple Carplay. This variant also gets a rearview mirror and electrically adjustable ORVM (outside rearview mirror) with turn indicators.

The HTK+, on the other hand, gets an additional smart key with push-button start and auto cruise control. Other additional features also include LED sound mood lights, fully automatic temperature control and heartbeat LED DRLs. In this variant, KIA is also offering 16-inch Hyper metallic alloys which add to the appeal of the car.

Advertisement

By spending approximately 1.8 lakh more than the HTK+, customers can enjoy bigger 17-inch alloys in the HTX variant. This variant also comes with an electric sunroof with LED rood lamps. In the interior, the HTX variant gets leatherette seats with a honeycomb pattern while KIA has also equipped it with a Smart Pure air purifier which protects against viruses and bacteria.

Priced at Rs 16.09 lakh, the HTX+ variant of the KIA Seltos offers BOSE premium 8 speaker system while ne can also charge their smartphones wirelessly inside the SUV.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the GTX(O) and the GTX+ variant are priced at Rs 15.5 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh respectively. Apart from all the premium features, the GTX+ has multi-drive modes and traction modes on offer. It also comes with a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor and front parking sensors as well. Notably, this top variant has also been equipped with paddle shifters that will enable seamless gear shifting without much hassle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.