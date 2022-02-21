Kia Seltos Mid-Spec Diesel Automatic, Carnival Premium 7-Seater Base Variants Dropped

Korean automaker Kia has recently dropped two variants from the Seltos and Carnival lineup. The Seltos, which was the company’s first product in the country, now comes with the diesel automatic combination only in the top-spec GTX+ variant. The mid-spec HTK+ has been dropped from the line-up, which effectively means that the 1.5-litre-powered diesel Seltos, which comes with a six-speed torque converter unit, can only be had at a price of Rs 17.95 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Kia Carnival, on the other hand, now starts at Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That’s because the base-spec Premium seven-seater variant has been dropped by the company. This aforementioned trim level was sold at a price of Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now, the Carnival comes in the Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus variants. The now entry-level Prestige variant can be had with either a six or seven-seat configuration, with a price gap of Rs 50,000.

Kia’s recently launched Carens MPV has taken the auto industry in India by storm, thanks to the incredible pricing. It effectively crosses between certain segments, offering buyers a whole new option in the seven-seater MPV market in India. The introductory prices for the Carens start at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Just so you know, the Seltos competes with the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Hector.

The Carnival doesn’t really have much competition but feels like a more premium offering than the ubiquitous Toyota Innova MPV.

