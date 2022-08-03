Kia Seltos to Now Come With 6 Airbags as Standard for Improved Safety

Kia India has equipped the Seltos SUV with 6-airbags as a standard safety feature across the entire variant line-up in the country. The aforementioned development has resulted in a price hike of around Rs 30,000 for the entry-level trims in the Kia Seltos range. It is now the only SUV in its segment to come with 6-airbags as standard fitment.

Besides the Seltos, the Carens MPV is yet another vehicle in Kia’s arsenal in the Indian market to get 6-airbags with all the variants. Kia Seltos price starts at Rs 10.49 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) for the base variant while going upto Rs 18.65 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) for the range-topping trim.

Kia Seltos safety features also include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Advertisement

The South Korean brand has not carried out any updates as far as the design, features and mechanical aspects of the SUV are concerned. Till now, only the top-end variants of the Seltos like HTX+, GTX(O), GTX+, and the X-Line boasted of 6-airbags but now the base and mid-level grades such as the HTE, HTK, HTK+, and HTX have also been fitted with 6-airbags.

The Kia Seltos India launch took place in August 2019 and most of the entry-level trims were offered with dual front airbags. However, a couple of months back in April, it made four-airbags standard across the entire SUV range.

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways (MORTH) has made 6-airbags mandatory for every car and SUV from October 1, 2022. Hence, complying the government’s order, Kia has already made 6-airbags as standard across the Seltos variant line-up.

The standardization of 6-airbags will also improve the Global NCAP safety rating of the Seltos when it undergoes testing again. Earlier, when tested in November 2020 by the apex body, it was equipped with only dual front airbags and hence bagged a 3-star safety rating.

Advertisement

Kia had recently unveiled a mid-cycle facelift for the Seltos SUV in global markets which is expected to arrive in India by early 2023. Needless to state, it will flaunt substantial cosmetic updates with new features.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here