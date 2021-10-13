Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

In just over two years of its debut in India, South Korean auto giant Kia has made a special place for itself in the market. Kia Seltos and Sonet are among the most popular cars in the segment and the company is working to add more products to its lineup. Sonet achieved the milestone of selling one lakh unit, within a year of its launch. Now, according to leaks, Kia is all set to come up with a special anniversary edition of the Sonet, reported Rushlane.

The anniversary edition Sonet will be called Sonet HTX AE and will be manufactured along with the regular one. Sonet HTX AE will share some parts with the regular Sonet but will sport some changes in the exterior looks. The addition on this special edition Sonet will include new wheel caps, side sills, front and rear skid plates and Tangerine coloured accents on the front grille.

The car will be introduced for a limited period of time, up to March 2022 and will be offered in four colour options that include, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver and Aurora Black Pearl.

The engine setup on the new special edition of the Sonet is the same as the regular Sonet HTX variant. This included the 99cc turbo petrol engine that's capable of delivering 120 bhp of power at 6000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 1500 to 6000 rpm. The petrol unit can do a 0 to 100 in 12.3 seconds and delivers claimed fuel efficiency of 18.2 km per litre.

Additionally, there is also another 1493cc diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The diesel engine is equipped with abilities to produce a maximum power of 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The same engine setup mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox can deliver 110 bhp of power and 240 Nm of peak torque. While the fuel efficiency on the automatic diesel unit is 19 km per litre, the manual variant claims a 24.1 km per litre

Once launched, the anniversary edition Sonet will be pitted against the likes of Hyundai venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and others.

