Kid Forgets Toy On Train, Here's What Indian Railways Staff Did Next

The Indian Railways often faces criticism for so many things, including trains not running on schedule and its catering services. However, a recent gesture by Indian Railways is receiving praise from all quarters and will also win your heart. The Railways recently went out of its way to ensure that a child’s lost toy reached home on time.

A couple was travelling by train with their child. They got down at the designated station but the kid left behind his toy. A co-traveller informed the TTE about the toy and said that the child was playing with this toy all the way. After this, the railway team decided to deliver the toy to the child. A passenger named Bhusin Patnaik informed through Railway Helpline No. 139 that the toy train of the child of a co-traveller travelling in coach no. B-2 and seat no. 10,11 had been left behind.

The items left in the rail are typically sent to the station and deposited at the lost and found desk, but this time, the Railways had different plans. The Railways had a tough time locating the pair, but they eventually did. The ticket was purchased from the Secunderabad reservation counter, and a team was organised to identify the reservation slip and obtain the passenger’s contact information and other facts.

Advertisement

The reservation chart confirmed the passengers’ names. Mohit Raza and Nasreen Begum have been identified as the couple travelling with the child. The slip listed his residence as Village- Kazi, District- Uttar Dinajpur. Aluabari station was 20 kilometres away from this address. The railway crew delivered the toy to Mohit’s home. The 19-month-old boy was overjoyed to see the toy that they thought was lost forever.

Read all the Latest Auto News here