Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Painted All Her Cars Grey

If you have the spirit and money, you can do practically anything. Even strange whims that will appear a distant fantasy to some become easy to achieve. Take Kim Kardashian for example, who wanted to have three of her luxury cars share the same grey colour as that of her mansion in Los Angeles. It did not deter her even when the paint job for her Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce and Maybach sedan cost $100,000 (roughly Rs 77 lakh), as reported by TMZ.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kim showed fans her luxury cars. Revealing that she has always been a car girl, Kim said she wanted the cars to blend in with her house and hence she applied grey paint on all three cars instead of the typical matte silver.

Advertisement

“I put out my three favourites, my Lamborghini Urus, which has this kit on the front of it so it looks a little different. My Rolls-Royce is grey also, it’s a Ghost, it has the cutest little crystal lady which I think is so unique," she said.

She then pointed out to her favourite one among the three, the Maybach sedan. “If I had pick one, that would be my baby right there," Kim said.

Also Watch:

TMZ reported that the car makeover was done by Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles. Each automobile took roughly a month to complete because it was not simply a case of painting with a spray but they had to disassemble the cars, apply the colour, then reassemble them. Due to the elaborate body kit toward the front, the Lamborghini Urus took the longest to work on, and Kim Kardashian “was highly active in the process along the way."

Advertisement

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.