Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains on February 10 for Mumbai to Solapur, and Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi routes. Mumbai to Shirdi Vande Bharat Express runs via Nashik, whereas Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express runs via Pune. Both trains commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The commencement of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Mumbai-Shirdi route will greatly benefit the pilgrims as the semi-high-speed train will save time for passengers travelling to Sainagar Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar and Shani Shingnapur. The train has been launched under PM Modi’s flagship Make in India programme.

According to the Railways, the Vande Bharat Express train from Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi travels on all days except Tuesday. Except for this day, the train commences its journey on the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi route for the remaining 6 days. The train stops at Thane, Dadar and Nashik. It has 16 coaches and runs at an average speed of 64.35 km/h.

Advertisement

As far as the schedule for Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express is concerned, the train departs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai at 6.15 am and reaches Sainagar Shirdi at 12.10 pm. On the return journey, the train departs from Sainagar Shirdi at 5:25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 11:18 pm.

22223 Mumbai To Shirdi Vande Bharat Express - AC Chair Car Fare

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Sainagar Shirdi - Rs 975, CSMT to Dadar - Rs 365, CSMT to Thane - Rs 365, CSMT to Nasik Road - Rs 720.

Executive Chair Car Fare:

From CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi - Rs 1,840, CSMT to Dadar - Rs 690, CSMT to Thane - Rs 690, CSMT to Nashik Road - Rs 1,315

22224 Sainagar Shirdi To Mumbai Vande Bharat Express - AC Chair Car Fare

Advertisement

Sainagar Shirdi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Rs 1,130, Sainagar Shirdi to Nashik Road - Rs 600, Sainagar Shirdi to Thane - Rs 1,065, Sainagar Shirdi to Dadar - Rs 1,120

Executive Chair Car Fare

Sainagar Shirdi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Rs 2,020, Sainagar Shirdi to Nashik Road - Rs 1,145, Sainagar Shirdi to Thane - Rs 1,890, Sainagar Shirdi to Dadar - Rs 1,985.

Read all the Latest Auto News here