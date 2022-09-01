KTM Duke 125, 200, 250 and 390 to Now Come With These New Colour Options in India

KTM India has introduced new colour choices for the Duke range of motorcycles in the country. KTM Duke 390 gets two new paint schemes in the form of Liquid Metal and Dark Galvano while KTM Duke 250 comes in a Ebony Black colour with a dash of silver in the sub-frame and ‘250’ written across the tank.

Coming to KTM Duke 200, it is offered in a Dark Silver Metallic colour for the first time. Last but not the least, the entry-level motorcycle in the brand’s portfolio in India, the KTM Duke 125 can now be availed in a Ceramic White colour.

Advertisement

The company further announced that these colour options will replace or complement the existing colors of the Duke range while coming at no additional cost. The styling of each Duke model is inspired by the internationally acclaimed KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. “The KTM DUKE range is known for delivering impressive power, torque, and riding agility better than any other streetfighter motorcycle in the segment. And that’s what makes it the dream bike on campus. The new colorways make the motorcycles look sharper & more premium than before."

KTM has not made any cosmetic or mechanical update in the Duke range besides the introduction of new colours.

Also Read: Yezdi Roadster Range Gets Two New Colour Schemes

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here