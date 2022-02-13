KTM Duke Electric Motorcycle to Launch Soon, Could be Made in India

After capturing the Indian bike market with its aggressive bikes like Duke and KTM RC, Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has now decided to enter the electric bike segment. According to some reports, KTM has been eyeing the electric vehicle market and is expected to launch an electric Duke or e-Duke this year. Reportedly, the parent company of KTM, Pierer Mobility has confirmed that the development of a fully electric bike is in progress. KTM is expected to give a naked look to its upcoming electric bike just like the Duke. The development was revealed in a presentation of preliminary revenues and earnings for the 2021 financial year. Without disclosing much about the bike, the motorcycle maker confirmed that an E-Duke is soon going to enter the market.

Notably, Pierer Mobility also confirmed that two more electric bikes are under development besides the E-Duke. These include the KTM E10, which is a youth dirt bike, while the other Freeride E LV is said to be a scrambler. However, it has also been learned that the e-bike will share several features with its Swedish counterpart Husqvarna’s E-Pilen. The E-duke is likely to be powered by a fixed 5.5 kWh battery pack which will produce a power output of 13.4 bhp. Moreover, it is being said that the bike could get a range of 100 km on a single charge.

In terms of performance, KTM bikes are known for their impressive power delivery and punchy torque. Now, although the manufacturer has not revealed much about the details of its electric bike, it is likely to have a similar performance as its Duke 125, reports Rushlane. Apart from the performance figures, the design of the E-Duke is similar to the E-Pilen but KTM is expected to retain the sharp and aggressive styling which makes its bikes stand out.

Considering the significant popularity of KTM bikes in India, the manufacturer has so far targeted a wider section of customers by launching a range of bikes from Duke 125 to Duke 790. For its electric bike too, KTM is expected to take a safe approach and keep the bike as affordable as possible.

