KTM RC 390, RC 200 to Get 'MotoGP Factory Colours' This Festive Season

Are you a two-wheeler enthusiast? If yes, then we have some good news for you. KTM may launch the RC 390 and the RC 200 in ‘MotoGP Factory Colours’ in India. While official confirmation of the launch timeline is still awaited, the new avatars of the bikes are expected to be unveiled in October, right at the peak of the festive season. The KTM RC 390 and RC 200 will get Red Bull livery, something that is seen on KTM’s MotoGP race bike and the RC16. The Red Bull Racing factory livery of KTM has their iconic deep orange littered with new Galvano Blue. It also sports the ‘Red Bull’ name in bold Red colour with KTM branding right below it.

While the Red Bull MotoGP edition will command a premium over the standard variant, it will be interesting to see how much it will cost. The RC 200 currently costs Rs 2,48,484 while the RC 390 retails at Rs 3,69,468 (in Delhi).

Recently, the bike maker updated its Duke range in India, without any hike in price.

The key highlight of the KTM RC 390 and RC 200 is their styling and powerplant.

The RC duo features a full-faired styling, which is an attraction for fairing-fixated Indian two-wheeler buyers. The bikes feature details like twin headlamps, restyled fuel tank and tail section, and mirror-mounted turn indicators that set them apart. The overall design of the KTM RC 390 and RC 200 is fresh and edgy, and it has taken a few design cues from the flagship RC8 superbike.

The KTM RC 390 also sports clip-on handlebars that will endow the rider with a more crouched-down and sporty riding posture in sync.

KTM is an Austrian motorbike manufacturer that is very popular among biking enthusiasts in India. In July this year, KTM sold over 10,000 bikes in the country.

