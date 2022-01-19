Lamborghini Announces Its First NFT, a Space-Themed Artwork; Soon to be Auctioned

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the first NFT (non-fungible token) project in the company’s history. Social media posts around the theme “To the Moon" have been hinting at it, now the space-themed artwork – the so-called Lamborghini Space Key – has been officially revealed and will soon be auctioned.

At the heart of this exclusive project, developed together with a yet undisclosed artist and limited to five units, is a piece of advanced carbon fibre composite material that Lamborghini sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2019 as part of a joint research project. After the return from space including all relevant tests for research purposes, the carbon fibre composite is now part of the Space Key: these materials mark yet another milestone for the company, this time as a gateway into the NFT world. Each of the five Space Keys is linked to an exclusive and purely digital artwork by the same artist through the QR code on the backside of the carbon fiber.

“Innovation is a deeply rooted part of the Lamborghini DNA," explains Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “As a leading company for carbon fiber composite materials within the automotive sector we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons. The NFT world has been calling to us, and we are excited about engaging with this very passionate and innovative community."

Lamborghini enters into the NFT world in cooperation with NFT PRO™. Further details will be shared in the following days and weeks, including the name of the artist of the Space Key and digital artwork, the nature of this unique piece of art, the auction house, as well as the date and time of the auction with the link to the auction registration.

