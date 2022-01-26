Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Hits Public Roads For the First Time Since Unveil

For the first time since its unveiling at Pebble Beach on August 13, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is taking to the road. On this special occasion, the brand-new Lambo was accompanied by two of its most important predecessors - the first Countach LP 400 and the last Countach 25th Anniversary produced. The images of those two legends and the latest Countach show off Lamborghini’s legacy of producing truly striking supercars.

The Countach LPI 800-4 produces a total output of 814hp; it is powered by a Lamborghini 6.5-litre, V12 engine producing 780hp combined with a 48-volt electric motor mounted directly on the gearbox, which provides an additional 34hp of power for instant response and increased performance. The electric motor is powered by a supercapacitor that provides three times more power than a lithium-ion battery of equal weight.

As we knew before, the car will be produced in a limited edition of just 112 units, all of which were already sold before its presentation. The number of units is a reference to “LP 112", the project name used internally during the development of the first Lamborghini Countach. Deliveries of the Countach LPI 800-4 will start from the first quarter of 2022 to customers around the world.

If this isn’t a faithful rendition of the past, we don’t know what is!

