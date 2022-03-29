Lamborghini Crosses 400 Sales Units in India, Reports Best Results in FY2022

Lamborghini India achieves the milestone of delivering 400 Lamborghini across India since its full business operation in 2007, complementing the 86% growth recorded in India last year. The accelerated success in sales performance is a testament to the passion shown by Lamborghini India’s dealer network in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Furthermore, Lamborghini India broke the record last year with the Urus driven on the highest motorable road in the world – Umling La Pass at 19,300 ft above sea level, illustrating the capabilities of the Lamborghini Super SUV.

To mark this milestone, Lamborghini India curated its third edition of ‘Lamborghini Day’, a unique bespoke lifestyle experience for its customers within the country. A luxury escape in Goa, a destination that is dotted with stunning beaches, beautiful views and serenity as the impressive fleet of Lamborghini supercars drove through the scenic routes offering a complete Lamborghini experience, that’s so much more than just a drive.

Advertisement

Commenting on this occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “We are pleased to announce the achievement of 400 Lamborghini in India and mark the Lamborghini Day experience with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. We will continue to offer unique platforms that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India."

Automobili Lamborghini concluded the financial year 2021 with the best results ever in terms of sales, turnover and profitability, confirming a solid and winning strategy. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “Lamborghini has delivered excellent commercial and financial results, the best in its history, which give the company the necessary solidity to navigate a new period of uncertainty like the present one. We are deeply saddened by what is happening in Ukraine and hope for a swift end to the hostilities in the name of democratic values."

Also Watch:

Advertisement

Turnover reached the all-time high of 1.95 billion euros, a 19% increase over 2020. Efficient management supported by the launch of new models drove operating profit to a level never previously seen. The operating margin more than doubled compared to 2018 and reached 20.2%, a profitability level in line with the luxury industry. This excellent performance translates into an operating income of 393 million euros, up by a massive 49% compared to 2020 (264 million euros). As part of an ambitious strategic plan to include the highest investment in the company’s history (1.8 billion euros over the next five years, entirely self-financed), Lamborghini has its eyes on an even more challenging financial goal for the upcoming years: to push up its profitability to between 22% and 25%.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.