Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Roader Global Debut on November 30

Sports cars usually don’t have an image of off-roader, but with the introduction of the Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini is set to change that perception. Ahead of the official global debut on November 30 in Miami, the company has offered glimpse of the Huracan Sterrato with a few images. The upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the standard Huracan and it’s quite evident with the stance of both cars.

While both versions of the Huracan share several design elements, the Sterrato has higher ground clearance due to its off-roading abilities. Lamborghini has raised the ride height by 47mm for the Huranacan Sterrato as compared to the standard version. This has resulted in improved ground clearance, approach angle and departure angle.

It also gets chunky side skirts, beefy black body cladding and rugged flares. The supercar also gets a pair of roof rails and a cool air intake vent at the top.

The Huracan Sterrato feature a LED light bar fitted to its bonnet and the front bumper also gets a stone guard. The Khaki colour scheme seen in the images shared by the company is also a first for Lamborghini cars. The car features blacked-out wheels with red brake callipers.

While the details of the powertrain are yet to be confirmed by Lamborghini, the concept model of Huracan Sterrato, showcased in June this year, had confirmed the presence of the same 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 that is available with the standard Huracan. The powerful engine, mated with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, can churn out a whopping 640 bhp while sending power to both axles.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, when launched in the global markets, is likely to carry the same engine specs. Details of the interiors of this off-roader from Lambhroghini are yet to be revealed.

