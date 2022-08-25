Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launched in India at Rs 4.04 Crore

Lamborghini India has launched the Huracan Tecnica at a staggering price of Rs 4.04 Crore (ex-showroom) in the country. Being slotted between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO, it is claimed to be the most driver-focused model in the Huracan portfolio. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will rival Porsche 911 GT3 in the Indian market.

The Huracan Tecnica had its global debut in April and it has been introduced in India within five months. As per the company, it has already registered pre-orders for a few units. This will be the third Huracan model to go on sale in the Indian market after the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO.

The Huracan Tecnica takes design inspiration from the Sian hybrid hypercar while it has been touted as an amalgamation of Evo and STO. The Sian hybrid borrows its design from the brand’s Aventador supercar. Some of notable styling elements in the Huracan Tecnica are rear diffuser, fixed rear spoiler and angular front fascia.

Under the hood, the Huracan Tecnica houses a naturally aspirated 5.2L V10 engine which belts out a massive 634 bhp of power while transmitting power to the rear wheels enroute a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This entire configuration is identical to the STO, however the aerodynamics package is missing. It does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 3.2 seconds whilethe 0-200kmph sprint time is 9.1 seconds. The Huracan Tecnica has a top speed of 325kmph.

