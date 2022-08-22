Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launching in India on August 25, 2022

Lamborghini will launch the Huracan Tecnica on August 25, 2022 in the Indian market. The company claims that it is the most driver-focused version in the entire range of the Huracan supercar. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will directly lock horns with Porsche 911 GT3.

The Huracan Tecnica will be positioned between Huracan Evo and Huracan STO (track-focused) version, both of which are currently on sale in India. It had its world premiere earlier this year in April and within five months, the Huracan Tecnica is heading to the Indian shores. According to Autocar India, the brand has already received confirmed orders for a few units.

Advertisement

The Huracan Tecnica takes design inspiration from the Sian hybrid hypercar while it has been touted as an amalgamation of Evo and STO. Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer, Lamborghini, has termed the Huracan Tecnica as “the most versatile in the entire range". The Sian hybrid borrows its design from the brand’s Aventador supercar. Some of notable styling elements in the Huracan Tecnica are rear diffuser, fixed rear spoiler and angular front fascia.

Mechanically, the Huracan Tecnica houses a naturally aspirated 5.2L V10 engine which belts out a massive 634 bhp of power while transmitting power to the rear wheels enroute a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This entire configuration is identical to the STO sans the aerodynamics package. It does a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 3.2 seconds whilethe 0-200kmph sprint time is 9.1 seconds. The Huracan Tecnica has a top speed of 325kmph.

Advertisement

Also Read: Malayalam Actor Fahadh Faasil Adds Lamborghini Urus to Car Collection

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica price is expected to be around Rs 4.50 crore (ex-showroom) as it would be positioned below the STO version which retails at Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom).

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here