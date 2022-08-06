Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Launching in India on August 25

Lamborghini unveiled the newest member of its Huracan clan, Huracan Tecnica, in April this year. Five months after its global reveal, the car is now set to make its India debut. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will be launched in India on August 25.

Despite their heft price tag, Lamborghini cars have been gaining a lot of traction among Indian buyers, of late. The company recently sold the 200th unit of its Urus SUV in the country. And, a similar response is also being witnessed for the latest iteration of its Huracan Supercar. Despite an official launch still away, Lamborghini has stated that it has already started receiving bookings for Huracan Tecnica, as per an Autocar report.

The new Huracan Tecnica is positioned between the car’s standard variant – Huracan EVO – and the track-focused variant – Huracan STO – as it contains qualities of both cars. It is “more or less a combination" of both the variants, as described by Rouven Mohr, chief technical officer, Lamborghini.

When it comes to performance, the Huracan Tecnica features the same specifications as the Huracan STO. The powertrain, 5.2-litre, V10, naturally aspirated, boasts of a maximum 640hp, with its torque peaking at 564 Nm. The engine comes paired up with a 7-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission.

The combination of the powertrain and the transmission enables the car to zoom from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a mere 3.2 seconds and further to a top speed of 325 kmph. Handling the braking duties of this machine are carbon-ceramic disc units that come as standard.

Now, coming to the appearance of the car, the area which has got the most tweaks, the supercar draws its designs from Lamborghini’s Sian hybrid. The car features a new Y-shaped graphic below the headlamps. The car gets a complete carbon-fibre bonnet, hexagonal exhaust tips, and a redesigned front bumper. The car also features a fixed rear spoiler.

While the final word on the pricing is yet to be out, the upcoming car is most likely to be positioned below the Huracan STO, which retails at a starting price of Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

