Lamborghini Reveals a Scintillating Teaser of the all-new Urus SUV

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is back with an all-new model of the hugely popular Urus SUV. Lamborghini sure knows a thing or two about making dramatic announcements. The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer has revealed the new Urus in typical Lamborghini fashion. The company has released a terrific teaser of the revamped 2023 Urus on YouTube. Titled as “New Urus, new records, new heights", the video shows the new Urus undertaking the famous Pikes Peak Challenge.

The Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado, US, is world-renowned as it has 156 corners and 1439m of altitude change, with the finish line 4302m above sea level. The new Urus completed this challenge in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds and set up a new record for a production SUV.

The new Lamborghini Urus broke the previous record of the Pikes Peak hill climb which was held by a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. The British SUV had completed the climb in 10 minutes and 49.902 seconds.

In the teaser, the production-ready Urus is camouflaged and features a new front bumper similar to the Huracán Evo. The 2023 Urus also has a new set of wheels and will likely be called the Urus Evo.

The 2023 Urus will likely come with the same power unit, a twin-turbo V8 engine. But the new Urus is expected to produce more power than the outgoing model. While the current Urus makes 641bhp and 850Nm, the new Urus is likely to generate about 670bhp. Lamborghini is also reportedly working on a plug-in hybrid version of its beastly SUV.

The new Urus is said to be the last SUV from Lamborghini’s stable with pure petrol power. Reportedly, Italian supercar maker will sell the new Urus for less than two years before it is succeeded by a plug-in hybrid variant in 2024.

Lamborghini Urus has been one of the best-selling models for the company and more than 20,000 units of the SUV has been sold worldwide since its market debut in 2018. If reports are to be believed, Lamborghini will unveil its latest offering at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

