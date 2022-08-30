Lexus Certified Programme for Pre-Owned Car Sales Introduced in India

Lexus Certified Programme has been introduced in India. Being an exclusive program for Lexus owners, it will offer a comprehensive 203-point inspection and Lexus certification for the pre-owned Lexus cars. Lexus Certified Programme will be beneficial for both Lexus owners as well as prospective buyers of Lexus Pre-owned cars.

Lexus Certified will offer unique and industry first features. It will give a comprehensive warranty upto 24 months or 30,000 km with the pre-owned Lexus cars. In addition, upto 3 complimentary services can be availed by the customers buying the Lexus certified pre-owned cars. Each Lexus car coming under the programme will be certified after thorough inspection of documentation, quality level and service history.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Lexus cars are renowned for their luxury and reliability world over. With the Lexus Certified Programme, we are introducing an added level of assurance for our guests in India. The certification program provides a warranty up to 24 months with due diligence on quality, documentation and service."

This certification program will further strengthen the brand’s footprint in India and enhance the overall Lexus ownership experience. “Our focus of creating an overall amazing ownership experience has been our key focus since we began our journey in India," added Soni.

