Lexus Offering Attractive Buyback Schemes With Upto 60 Percent Residual Value

On the occasion of completing five years in India, Lexus has announced a new buyback program starting with the Lexus ES300h in addition to a loyalty program under the ‘Lexus Life’ initiative.

The Lexus buyback program claims to offer one of the highest buyback price in the luxury car segment with up to Rs 60 percent residual value. Under this program, the company will offer low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars. The loyalty program is likely to primarily benefit existing Lexus customers or their next purchase.

Naveen Soni, President- Lexus India said, “Celebrating 5 years of Lexus in India with introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them."

Lexus started the program in 2021 where it gives new ownership benefits through ‘Lexus Ownership Portfolio’ which includes a range of curated plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance & roadside assistance. Moreover, Lexus India has also introduced ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’ platform for its used car customers while existing customers will have the options to trade in & upgrade their Lexus cars with a new model. It also introduced ‘Lexus Leasing’ which is designed to enhance the ease of experiencing a Lexus in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services.

