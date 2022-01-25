LG Electronics to Unveil Real Life-Size Self-Driving Concept Car in February 2022

LG Electronics said earlier that it will show off the real-life version of its futuristic self-driving vehicle next month.

The LG Omnipod, a mobility concept solution that can serve as “a home office, an entertainment centre or even a lounge," will be on display at a mobility fair at the COEX convention centre in southern Seoul on February 10.

The self-driving home on wheels is fitted with LG home appliances retooled for in-vehicle use and provided with artificial intelligence concierge services from Reah, the virtual influencer created by LG, reports Yonhap news agency.

ALSO READ: Why is Airport Food is More Expensive Than Outside? Here Are Five Reasons

Advertisement

The “adaptive" interior can be reconfigured in real-time using a Metaverse display system, the company said, offering all sorts of different “modes" to provide “the comfort and convenience of your home on the move."

>Also Watch:

The Omnipod represents “LG’s vision for futuristic autonomous, smart vehicles based on the company’s strength in consumer appliances, display and vehicle components," said Lee Chul-bae, the head of LG’s design centre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.