Limited Edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold Launched in Kenya

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of limited edition TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold in Kenya. These two limited editions are launched to commemorate over 20 lakh unit sales of the global TVS HLX.

TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives in Africa by catering to varied commuting needs. The motorcycle has provided last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East, and LATAM. TVS HLX motorcycles have also played a vital role in the two-wheeler taxi segment in Africa.

The newly launched limited edition TVS HLX 150 Gold and TVS HLX 125 Gold is equipped with unique first-in-segment features like Smart Lock (Anti-theft security feature using key-FOB) to enhance the safety and security of the vehicle. It also comes with stylish graphics on the fuel tank and side cover inspired by Kenyan culture. The motorcycle comes in a new colour Starlight Blue and Burgundy seat colour. It also gets gold-themed front and rear suspension. It comes with an all-new 3D logo of TVS Motor on the tank.

TVS HLX comes with a durable engine with dual-stage filtration technology and features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator, and an optional offering of a telematics solution. TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100-cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 49 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.

