Limited-Run Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse Launched in India at Rs 10.99 Lakh

Ducati has launched the limited-run Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse was created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and the American clothing brand Fasthouse, which in 2020 took the rider, Jordan Graham, to victory in the Hooligan class of the Mint 400, the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said," The Scrambler Desert Sled is one of the most capable off-road bikes in the segment and our customers in India have recognized that fact. The Fasthouse carries absolutely distinctive-looking Scrambler Desert Sled liveries in the recent past and is the coolest Desert machine, which is why only 800 people in the world can have it! When we opened the bookings to our dealer network, the initial allocation for the Indian market was sold out within minutes."

Made on the base of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, the Fasthouse model is distinguished by its special livery, which replicates the graphics used by the bikes that took part in the Mint 400. The main colours are black and grey, which combines in a geometric design on the tank, on which the Fasthouse logo is inserted alongside the Ducati Scrambler one. The frame is in Ducati Red and is embellished with an aluminium plate bearing the number of the bike within the limited series, making each one of the 800 units to be produced unique, while the front and rear mudguards are black.

The Ducati Scrambler Fasthouse is powered by the 803cc engine and is equipped with all the characteristic elements of the Ducati ‘Land of Joy’ Desert Sled models. The swingarm, the triple clamps and the bespoke suspension make this model perfect for those who want to experience great adventures on off-road trails, just like those of the Nevada desert are the scene for the Mint 400 each year.

The inclination to the off-road universe is underlined by the chassis, specifically designed to cope with the stresses of off-road use, as well as by the presence of a homologated grille for the front headlight, high mudguards and the skid plate.

The riding position is customized, thanks to the saddle with a non-slip coating that keeps the seat height at 860 mm, the adjustable Kayaba suspension with 200 mm of travel and the off-road inspired footpegs with removable rubber pads. The black spoked wheels measure 19" at the front and 17" at the rear and are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion™ Rally STR tyres in sizes 120/70 R 19 at the front and 170/60 R 17 at the rear. The Scorpion™ Rally STR combine the best performance of an off-road tyre with that of an Enduro street tyre.

