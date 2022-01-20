LML to Make Electric Vehicles at Former Harley-Davidson Manufacturing Plant in India

Another day brings more good news for EVs in India. LML Electric is laying the groundwork for a long-term future in the EV business in India and around the world, after announcing a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, one of the largest auto two-wheeler producers. In fact, It was involved with manufacturing for global motorcycle major Harley Davidson. Saera’s facility is located in the auto hub of Bawal in Haryana and is now set to produce a range of the upcoming LML electric vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML, says, “We are very pleased to announce this important collaboration with one of the most reputed manufacturing names in the two-wheeler and auto segment. Saera was our first choice because the company holds unparalleled expertise and reputation with some of the world’s premier auto brands. At LML, we hold a strong vision with this alliance as we aspire to create a brand that is 100% localized and has an impeccable quality assurance that is world-class."

Advertisement

“We foresee an immediate need for automakers to reduce their dependence on imports and build an infrastructure that is designed and capable to address the rapidly growing demand in India and the world over. We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and reimagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards.", he further added.

Moreover, LML intends to build a future-ready manufacturing facility using Saera’s cutting-edge technology and processes. This is the first of many steps for LML to transition into a 100 percent ‘Make in India’ company by end of 2025. The manufacturing plant, which spans 2,17,800 square feet and has a capacity of 18,000 units per month, is claimed to be equipped with top-class infrastructure.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift - First Drive Review: All the SUV You Will Ever Need​?

As LML gears up to enter the exponentially growing EV industry, it is being approached by a wide array of design and engineering firms from Europe to Japan.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO of LML along with his core team has been in talks with global manufacturing entities seeking futuristic collaborations in product design and engineering innovations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.