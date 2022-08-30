LML to Unveil Three Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts on September 29, 2022

LML, commemorating the brand’s Golden Jubilee, will unveil the concept version of three electric two-wheelers on September 29, 2022. This global event will mark LML’s return to the market while it will makes an entry in the EV space. The company will release details of the upcoming electric models at the event including features, design, technology, functionality, and other aesthetics.

LML will also reveal its new look along with its strategy to strengthen the urban mobility space. The company has confirmed that the concept versions of the three two-wheeler models will be thoroughly tested before they are launched in the global EV market.

According to Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric, “We are thrilled as we gradually move closer to the date of LML’s comeback across the globe. The concept unveiling of our first 3 electric vehicles is scheduled for September 29, where we will be throwing light on all essential product details and how we aim to make a difference in today’s era of electrification.

LML has been extremely tightlipped regarding the electric two-wheelers to be unveiled on September 29 and hence, no concrete product details are available as of now. “Our upcoming products are packaged with the best-in-class technology and features, and we are confident that they will strengthen the already evolving trust and love of global consumers toward EVs," added Bhatia.

