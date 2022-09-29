Home » News » Auto » LML to Unveil Three Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Today: Watch LIVE Here

LML to Unveil Three Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Today: Watch LIVE Here

By: Mayank Gupta

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 10:18 IST

New Delhi, India

eRockit. Image used for representation. (Photo: LML)
eRockit. Image used for representation. (Photo: LML)

LML will unveil three new electric two-wheelers in India today in order to mark its 50th anniversary. Watch the LML electric scooter unveiling LIVE, here

Advertisement

LML is all set to make a return in the Indian market with the unveiling of three new electric two-wheeler concepts today. It will also mark the brand’s entry in the EV segment in India.

“Experience the heartwarming journey of LML over the last 50 years. One which touched millions across the globe, only to be reborn now in a new avatar. One which promises to rewrite history and the way the world can ever imagine mobility today & beyond. Come. Share. Join. It’s time to relive history and time to create history," said the company in its official statement.

You can watch the launch by Maruti, LIVE, here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

LML will also reveal its new look along with its strategy to strengthen the urban mobility space. The company has confirmed that the concept versions of the three two-wheeler models will be thoroughly tested before they are launched in the global EV market.

Also Read: LML to Unveil Three Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts on September 29, 2022

According to Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML Electric, “We are thrilled as we gradually move closer to the date of LML’s comeback across the globe. The concept unveiling of our first 3 electric vehicles is scheduled for September 29, where we will be throwing light on all essential product details and how we aim to make a difference in today’s era of electrification.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: September 29, 2022, 10:18 IST
last updated: September 29, 2022, 10:18 IST