Luxury BMW Cars to Now Usher VIPs Travelling Through Delhi Airport's Terminal 4

The new BMW 7 Series and the BMW X7 luxury SUV are now the official rides for all VIP movements at Terminal 4, Delhi International Airport. The high-end BMW cars will now be used by all dignitaries, leading businessmen, and eminent personalities transiting through the Terminal 4 of Delhi International Airport. The new BMW 7 Series features exquisite design details, finest materials, and powerful innovations which deliver a new echelon of driving pleasure.

ExecuJet is a leading Global Business Aviation organization offering a diverse range of services including aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft completions management, and fixed base operations. ExecuJet manages over 166 business jets worldwide under the most stringent safety standards. Its commercial fleet is operated under the regulatory umbrella of six regional civil aviation-issued air operating certificates (AOCs). ExecuJet has operations in Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and is part of the Luxaviation Group.

The first-ever BMW X7 is a statement of the luxury class. Despite its majestic appearance, it gives an impression of lightness and agility thanks to the puristic design and athletic styling. At the same time, the considerable spaciousness of the interior offers a pioneering interplay of exclusivity, functionality, and freedom – incomparable comfort.

BMW Excellence Pavillion - The VIP Lounge at Terminal 4 showcases the exclusive BMW Lifestyle Collection. Individuals can explore a range of apparel featuring modern copper accents and accessories inspired by the iconic BMW design language of past, present, and future.

