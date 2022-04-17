Home » News » Auto » Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For First Ever Auto Show 2022, Starting From April 28

Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For First Ever Auto Show 2022, Starting From April 28

Tata Sierra Concept at Indian Auto Expo. Image used for representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Tata Sierra Concept at Indian Auto Expo. Image used for representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

In a bid to encourage the automotive industry leaders, the Madhya Pradesh government has geared up for the first-ever 'Auto Show 2022' in the state to be organised in Indore.

Advertisement
IANS
Updated: April 17, 2022, 11:03 IST

In a bid to encourage the automotive industry leaders, the Madhya Pradesh government has geared up for first-ever ‘Auto Show 2022’ in the state to be organised in Indore. The three-day event will commence on April 28 at Super Corridor Square near Indore Airport and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), Indore, the state government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the show, following which he will engage with industry leaders in a session focused on the automobile industry driving India’s economic growth.

“Madhya Pradesh is all set to play a pivotal role in the economic development of 21st century India. Progressive policies, a business-friendly environment, and a proactive government is moving the state on a fast growth trajectory. I urge the investor community to be a part of this fascinating story," Chouhan said in a statement issued by his office.

Advertisement

The first-ever edition of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Auto Show’ will exhibits the latest technologies, product launches, convergence of “world-class" technologies, and auto engineering brilliance under one roof.

RELATED NEWS

The show will have seminars led by industry leaders on four topics: Auto industry - Driving India’s Economic Growth, Green Mobility - Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Future, Emerging Technologies - Reshaping the Future of Mobility and Resilience, and Growth of Auto MSMEs & Start-ups in Post-Covid Era.

These sessions will explore and present perspectives on global and domestic trends impacting the growth of the auto industry. There will be two rounds of B2B & B2G meetings and about 10 buyer-seller meetings to explore collaborative opportunities to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the auto and ancillary sector in the state.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: April 17, 2022, 11:03 IST