Madhya Pradesh Gears Up For First Ever Auto Show 2022, Starting From April 28

In a bid to encourage the automotive industry leaders, the Madhya Pradesh government has geared up for first-ever ‘Auto Show 2022’ in the state to be organised in Indore. The three-day event will commence on April 28 at Super Corridor Square near Indore Airport and National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), Indore, the state government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the show, following which he will engage with industry leaders in a session focused on the automobile industry driving India’s economic growth.

“Madhya Pradesh is all set to play a pivotal role in the economic development of 21st century India. Progressive policies, a business-friendly environment, and a proactive government is moving the state on a fast growth trajectory. I urge the investor community to be a part of this fascinating story," Chouhan said in a statement issued by his office.

The first-ever edition of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Auto Show’ will exhibits the latest technologies, product launches, convergence of “world-class" technologies, and auto engineering brilliance under one roof.

The show will have seminars led by industry leaders on four topics: Auto industry - Driving India’s Economic Growth, Green Mobility - Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Future, Emerging Technologies - Reshaping the Future of Mobility and Resilience, and Growth of Auto MSMEs & Start-ups in Post-Covid Era.

These sessions will explore and present perspectives on global and domestic trends impacting the growth of the auto industry. There will be two rounds of B2B & B2G meetings and about 10 buyer-seller meetings to explore collaborative opportunities to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the auto and ancillary sector in the state.

