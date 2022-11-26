Mahabodhi Express To Run Six Days A Week Amid Fog Fears: Indian Railways

Indian Railways has decided to operate the Mahabodhi Express train six days a week. The decision comes on account of winters and the resulting visibility issues. The Mahabodhi Express train runs from New Delhi Railway Station to Gaya Junction.

The decision will affect the following stations covered by the express train: Aligarh, Kanpur, Bharwari, Prayagraj, Vindhyachal, Pt DD Upadhyaya Jn, Bhabua Road, Kudra, Sasaram Jn, Dehri On Sone, Anugraha Narayan Road, RafiGanj and Guraru. Hence passengers, while booking the tickets, shall refer to the update.

Hajipur Rail Division’s CPRO, Virendra Kumar, informed reporters that for the safety of the passengers, some trains have been cancelled — keeping in view the increasing fog.

Also, the route of some trains has been changed. Following are the trains:

Train number -12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express will remain cancelled on Monday and will run six days a week.

Train Number- 12398 Mahabodhi Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday.

Besides this, several trains will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 28, owing to the fog.

Train number -15279 from Saharsa Anand Vihar Terminal Purbiya Express train will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 26.

Train number -15280 from Anand Vihar - Saharsa Purbiya Express train will remain cancelled from December 2 to February 27.

Train number- 14649/14650 Saryu Express Train remains halted from December 1 to February 28, 2023.

Indian Railways endure significant losses during the winter months as a result of train delays and poor visibility. Railways report the actions they take each year to prevent train delays.

A modified automatic signalling system has been put in place by Northern Railway and North Central Railway to control the number of trains that can travel between two stations. When the trains are running in automatic block signalling portions, this raises the bar for safety.

