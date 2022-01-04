Maharashtra Govt Extends Early Bird Benefits For Electric Vehicle Buyers Till March 31

Maharashtra has extended the valid term for early-bird benefits on selected variants of electric vehicles (EVs) till March 31, 2021. The electric wagon is gaining momentum in the country, with a number of EVs on Indian roads proliferating steadily. However, the only way to increase the growth of EVs in the country is incentives, and Maharashtra is one of the many states giving lucrative incentives. In July 2021, the government had announced various subsidies and incentives on the purchase of EVs, with benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

However, the government had mentioned that the incentive will be applicable for buyers who make their purchase before December 31. Now, the government has revised the regulations and has extended the date to avail early-bird incentives to March 31, 2022, reported Autocar. It is to note that the subsidies and benefits provided by the government are for only two EV models, i.e., Tata Tigor EV and Nexon EV, since only these models have a battery capacity of less than 30kWh.

Advertisement

In addition, the four-wheelers qualified for subsidies are also exempted from road taxes and registration fees applicable on other vehicles. On the other hand, EVs such as Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV do not qualify for incentives since they do not fall under the central government’s FAME II scheme, according to which the car’s price must be under Rs 15 lakh.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

According to reports, dealers have revealed that a large number of customers have been shifting to the qualifying variant of the EVs, and new bookings have proliferated to avail of the benefits and subsidies. But the backlog has been substantial due to the global shortage of semiconductors, influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

Despite the backlog, dealers claim to deliver the EVs within six months of booking. However, the time could vary depending on the availability of models and trims.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.