Maharashtra to Get 50 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations - Details Here

Energy Minister Nitin Raut has announced that 50 new electric vehicle charging stations will be set up in Maharashtra. Reports citing sources close to the matter have suggested that 10 out of the allotted number of stations will be set up in Navi Mumbai, 18 in Pune, six in Nagpur and two each in Nashik, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Amravati. The state has planned a total of 5,000 new EV charging stations across the state, with 1,500 in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

It has been reported that MSEDCL, Mahatransco and Mahagenco will partner with petrol companies to set up EV chargers at their filling stations. If this model turns out to be successful, then the next step would be to set up new charging infrastructure at schools and colleges premises which will promote the use of electric school buses and even college students would be able to charge their EVs inside their college premises.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

According to Maharashtra’s EV policy 2021, the base incentive for electric cars and SUVs is the same as for e-two-wheelers: Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity. Vehicles with a battery capacity of up to 30 kWh, however, are eligible for the discount, which amounts to a total incentive of Rs 1.5 lakh (Rs 50,000 higher than the previous limit). The early bird incentive exists here as well with an additional incentive of Rs 1 lakh for those making the purchase before March 31. EVs priced around Rs 15 lakh, such as the Tata Tigor EV Ziptron and two variants of the Tata Nexon EV, would experience significant price reductions.

Advertisement

Source

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.