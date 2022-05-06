Home » News » Auto » Mahindra Auto to Split Into Three Separate Business Units in New Restructuring

Mahindra Auto to Split Into Three Separate Business Units in New Restructuring

Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobile business into three separate units. The move is aimed at splitting the auto operations into EV, tractor and passenger vehicle

Reuters
Updated: May 06, 2022, 15:40 IST

Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, the Economic Times reported on Friday.

The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Mahindra Group is also seeking funds for the EV unit and will club it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company, according to the report.

Mahindra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

first published: May 06, 2022, 15:40 IST