Mahindra BE Rall-E Electric SUV Concept Unveiled; Launch Date, Price, Design and More

Mahindra unveiled the Rall-E Electric SUV Concept during the Formula E-prix in Hyderabad last week. The electric SUV in the Concept form is essentially an updated version of the BE.05 concept with more off-roading abilities. Along with the Rall-E, the company also premiered its XUV.e9 concept at the Mahindra EV Fashion festival. Mahindra’s BE.05 and XUV.e9 are part of the company’s new concepts that are set to go into production by the end of next year.

These designs, which stand for the two new sub-brands BE and XUV.e for prospective Mahindra EVs, were previously exhibited last year. The BE is a newly formed electric-only sub-brand with three SUVs, whereas the XUV.e series has two SUVs.

Developed on the BE.05 coupe-style SUV concept, the Rall-E has undergone significant design changes to suit its image as an off-road-capable vehicle. The electric SUV has tough front and back bumpers as well as hefty wheel arches. The headlamps are split, with a slim strip of LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) above and the main headlamp unit is tucked in the front bumper. The BE.05 has a more aggressive-looking rear bumper in place of the C-shaped taillights. Both the front and back of the vehicle have orange tow hooks to further enhance the off-road appearance.

Bright yellow exterior paint and black exterior rearview mirrors are added to the BE Rall-E. As part of its accessories, it has a roof rack with a spare tyre mounted on it and a few jerry cans to give it a fully off-road appearance. Mahindra Rall-E has all-terrain tyres mounted on 16-inch steel wheels. It has a high ground clearance, along with other features that make it more suited for off-roading purposes. The electric SUV has a coupe-like side profile, with door handles flush within the body. Although the interior of the Rall-E hasn’t been revealed, it is anticipated to resemble the BE.05 and be made of more durable materials to fit its outdoor-oriented character.

The BE.07, one of the other vehicles in the BE lineup, has a more conventional SUV appearance. The BE.09, another coupe SUV that Mahindra plans to introduce as a four-seater, is the last and final vehicle in the BE series. Beginning in December 2024, the XUV.e range will be the first to go into production, followed by the BE models in October 2025. Both model lines will be underpinned by the same born-electric INGLO platform of Mahindra.

