Mahindra Discount Offers for February 2023: Benefits on Bolero, XUV300, Marazzo and More

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering superb discounts and benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on some of its models in February 2023. You can avail these discounts on four models – Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo and the XUV300. Interestingly, Mahindra is offering no discounts on its popular SUVs like the XUV700, Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and the Thar. There are also no discounts on the recently launched XUV400 EV too.

Let us take a look at all the Mahindra cars which are being offered with discounts in February 2023:

Mahindra Bolero Discount Offers

Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on the Bolero SUV. You can avail the highest discount on the range-topping B6 (O) variant. On the other hand, the lower-spec B6 variant is being offered with a discount of Rs 50,000. Although Bolero is not as modern as other sub-4-metre SUVs in the market, it boasts of a rugged frame and a reliable engine. The Bolero comes with a 75hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Discount Offers

Bolero Neo is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 59,000 on the higher-spec N10 and N10 (O) variants. Its lower N4 and N8 variants each have discounts of up to Rs 32,000 and Rs 34,000, respectively. Mahindra Bolero Neo is quite similar to the TUV300 and is powered by a 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Marazzo Discount Offers

Mahindra Marazzo is set to be discontinued by the company in the coming months. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see Mahindra offering discounts of up to Rs 37,000 on this MPV.

The lower M2 and M4+ variants of the Marazzo have the maximum discounts. The M6+ variant has benefits of up to Rs 30,000 only. Powered by a diesel engine with manual transmission, Mahindra Marazzo rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens.

Mahindra XUV300 Discount Offers

The XUV300 compact SUV is available with benefits of up to Rs 36,500. The W8 variant has the maximum discount and the W8 (O) variant is available with benefits of up to Rs 35,000. Mahindra is offering the W6 variant with a discount of up to Rs 30,000. You can buy the more advanced XUV300 TurboSport with discounts of Rs 30,000. The XUV300 TurboSport is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

