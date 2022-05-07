Mahindra Electric Signs Partnership with Terrago Logistics to Add Treo EVs in Fleet

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has tied up with the city-based startup Terrago Logistics. Terrago currently has a fleet of 65 Mahindra Treo Zor cargo vehicles deployed with online grocery major Big Basket in three cities and leading logistics major, Porter.

In the coming months, Mahindra Electric will supply additional EVs to Terrago for its zero-pollution fleet expansion. “Terrago has been one of the early adopters of our Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers. The higher savings and zero tailpipe emission of the Treo Zor make it favourable for companies seeking efficient and sustainable modes of transportation for last mile delivery," Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra said in a statement.

The company believes the partnership will not only accelerate its carbon neutral goals but also lay the foundation for others to adopt electric mobility, he added. “Terrago’s association with Mahindra to accelerate electric vehicle penetration, helps fulfil our social responsibility towards the nation of reducing the carbon footprint in the country in our own small way," Terrago Logistics co-founder Mohan Ramaswamy stated.

