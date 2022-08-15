Mahindra Inaugurates Design Studio MADE in UK, Will Work Towards Future EVs and Vehicle Design

Mahindra has inaugurated its new design centre of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), which will serve as the conceptual hotbed for the company’s portfolio of EV products. MADE is located at Banbury, Oxfordshire. This region is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions and is also home to Oxford University. Mahindra says that Oxfordshire also offers access to new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomics, and advanced robotics.

The primary objective of MADE, which forms part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, is to conceive and create all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts. It is equipped with design tools to handle end-to-end design activities including conceptualisation, 3D digital and physical modelling, Class-A surfacing, digital visualisation and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design. It also incorporates a complete digital visualisation suite, clay modelling studio, VR digital modelling and digital as well as physical presentation areas.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future. How we play our cards today will determine the way the world is shaped tomorrow."

Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose said, “Our primary mission at MADE is to give expression to our Born Electric vision. All of the technology, all of the automotive design talent, all of the state-of-the-art tools assembled here will be geared towards that objective – that is to disrupt the status quo and serve as the wellspring for Mahindra EV design and Innovation."

With a staff strength of 30, MADE is headed by award-winning automotive design veteran Cosimo Amadei. MADE has been instrumental in the development of three of the five e-, SUVs as part of Mahindra’s Born Electric series.

