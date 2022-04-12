Mahindra Offering Benefits Worth Upto Rs 70,000 in April 2022 - Details Here

Mahindra&Mahindra is one of India’s oldest carmakers. Some of the most popular vehicles are currently in its portfolio be it Bolero, Scorpio, Thar, or XUV. The company is also working on hybrid and all-electric vehicles. While the auto giant struggles to meet the enormous demand for its vehicles, it has announced new offers and discounts on selected models.

Let’s have a look at the Mahindra Cars Discounts for April 2022.

Scorpio

Advertisement

The Mahindra Scorpio is among the most successful SUVs in India. It is now offered for a starting price of Rs 13.19 lakh (goes up to Rs 18.15 lakh). The company is now offering benefits of up to Rs 34,000. There is also a Rs 15,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 4,000 corporate reduction. The Scorpio S3 also includes Rs 5000 worth of accessories, while the Scorpio S5 arrives with Rs 15,000 worth of accessories. There are no accessories available for the Scorpio S7, S9, or S11.

Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh (up to Rs 11.33 Lakh). The popular SUV now comes with up to Rs 24,000 in bonuses, including a Rs 15,000 exchange incentive and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount. It also comes with Rs 6000 worth of accessories.

Marazzo

In India, the Mahindra Marazzo costs roughly Rs 12.8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes in three trim levels: M2, M4+, and M6+. The Marazzo BS6 is currently being offered with incentives of up to Rs 40,200. There is a Rs 15,000 exchange benefit and a Rs 5,200 corporate concession. Mahindra is also providing a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the M2 model. The M4 and M6 models, on the other hand, provide a Rs 15,000 cash rebate.

Alturas G4

Advertisement

Mahindra’s flagship car is currently only available on demand. If there is a sufficient number of bookings, you will be able to obtain this SUV. It currently offers the maximum discount of Rs 70,000, which includes Rs 50,000 in exchange and Rs 20,000 in accessories. This SUV costs between Rs 28.84 lakh and Rs 31.34 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Watch:

XUV300

This month, the XUV300 is discounted by Rs 69,000. The W4, W6, W8, and W8 trim versions are offered for the subcompact SUV (O). All variants feature a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 4000 corporate savings.

Advertisement

Additionally, the W8 model gets a Rs 30,000 cash offer and Rs 10,000 in accessories. The W6 Diesel AMT qualifies for Rs 8,100 cash rebate, while the W6 Petrol MT & AMT qualify for a Rs 10,000 cash discount plus Rs 5,000 in extras.

Source

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.