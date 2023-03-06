Mahindra Scorpio Classic to Get New S5 Variant Soon; Checkout Price, Features and More

Mahindra is preparing to launch a new S5 mid variant of the Scorpio Classic in the country. The SUV is currently only offered in two trim levels, the Classic S and the fully loaded Classic S11. With a price difference of Rs 3.5 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio S costs Rs 12.64 lakh while Mahindra Scorpio S11 costs Rs 16.14 lakh, (both prices are ex-showroom). With the introduction of the S5 trim, Mahindra will strike a balance between the base model and the highest trim. Due to its higher price tag and closer proximity to the Scorpio N, the higher-spec Classic S11 does not have much demand, leading to the launch of this new model.

The Scorpio Classic S5 is anticipated to cost roughly Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom since it would lie between the S and S11 grades. The waiting period for the Scorpio’s existing variants is typically between 5-6 months.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Price Hiked in India, Fourth Surge in Price Since August 2021 Launch

Three different seat configurations will be available in the new S5 mid variant: a nine-seater with bench seats, a seven-seater with captain seats, and a standard seven-seater with a bench seat. Presently, the top-of-the-line S11 7-seater comes with captain chairs and a 7-seat side facing, while the Scorpio Classic S is offered as a 7- and 9-seater with a bench seat.

The Classic S5 will be equipped with the same Gen 2 mHawk, 2.2L turbo-diesel engine that produces 132 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It transmits power to the rear wheels using a 6-speed manual transmission. The automatic transmission and 4×4 option that were available on the previous-generation Scorpio model and are now only available on the Scorpio N are not offered on the Scorpio Classic.

The Scorpio Classic S5 mid-variant is anticipated to include a host of standard features, including a central locking system, body-coloured bumpers, rear AC vents, and a 9-inch infotainment system powered by Android Auto. In addition, it should include dual front airbags, a collapsible steering wheel, an engine immobiliser, and parking sensors with the help of a rearview camera. A steering wheel covered in leather, an armrest in the space between the front seats, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and follow-me-home headlamps may not be offered with the Scorpio Classic S5.

Read all the Latest Auto News here