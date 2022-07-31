Mahindra Scorpio-N Clocks Over 1 Lakh Bookings, Worth Rs 18,000 Crore, in 30 Minutes

Mahindra has recorded over 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of the booking commencement, translating into an ex-showroom value of about Rs 18,000 crores or $2.3 billion. Customers’ enthusiasm for the all-new Scorpio-N has been extraordinary as the Scorpio-N recorded 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement.

The deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N will begin September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units of the All-New Scorpio-N are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein the Z8L variant will be prioritized, as per the company Mahindra will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

Mahindra says that the booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. Mahindra has assured the customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence.

The introductory prices of the All-New Scorpio-N variants are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will continue to be accepted online and at dealerships.

