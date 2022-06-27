Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched in India Starting At Rs 11.99 Lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has been launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, what’s interesting is that this pricing is applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. Mahindra has said that the buyers will get an “add-to-cart" option for the new Scorpio N from 5 July, while the actual bookings will start on 30 July at 11am. As for deliveries, buyers will likely get to drive the new Scorpio N will during the festive season.

This is expected to lure buyers looking for a D-segment SUV and by the looks of it, Mahindra has gone the distance to not only make the new Scorpio-N feel and look bigger than the classic Scorpio, but also has fitted it to the brim with features.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration.

Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Customers will also have the option of choosing the transmission since the SUV will be offered with six-speed manual and automatic units.

When it comes to the power unit, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is worth noting that the current model will be sold alongside the new one as Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio N is considerably more modern that the old Scorpio as it comes with the AdrenoX connected car technology.

The AdrenoX technology provides the passengers the comfort of easily controlling the window up/down, cabin temperature and navigation. The tech also has in-built Alexa integration, voice commands, and 24/7 access to vehicle data. The Scorpio-N also gets new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof and a new instrument console.

The cabin of the new-gen Scorpio features a dual-tone colour scheme with dark-tan and black colours that run across the dashboard and the seats. The touches of chrome on the AC vents and central console add to the premium feel of the SUV.

The new Scorpio-N comes packed with features that include wireless charging, a dual pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, and Sony’s 3D sound system that includes roof-mounted speakers. Other features of Scorpio-N Include an engine start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, and more.

