Mahindra Scorpio-N to Launch in India Tomorrow, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Scorpio is one of Mahindra’s most iconic car. Even though Mahindra’s XUV700 is more up-to-date, the Scorpio has cultivated a loyal fan base. Now, Mahindra is all set to launch an all-new model of Scorpio which will be known as Scorpio-N. The upcoming launch of the Scorpio-N has generated tremendous buzz on social media and the SUV is trending for the last few days.

Mahindra has already officially revealed the Scorpio-N by releasing images of the all-new model. Ahead of its launch, the details of all the variants of Scorpio-N have been leaked on the web. If reports are to be believed, Mahindra will offer the Scorpio-N in five variants which include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will have the option of choosing either the six-seat or seven-seat configuration.

Four-wheel-drive will only be available with the diesel variant and will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Customers will also have the option of choosing the transmission since the SUV will be offered with six-speed manual and automatic units.

When it comes to the power unit, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is worth noting that the current model will be sold alongside the new one as Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio N will be considerably more modern that the old Scorpio, as it will come with the AdrenoX connected car technology.

Ahead of its official launch on June 27, Mahindra released a teaser video of the futuristic car technology on YouTube. AdrenoX technology provides the passengers the comfort of easily controlling the window up/down, cabin temperature and navigation. The tech also has in-built Alexa integration, voice commands, and 24/7 access to the vehicle data.

The Scorpio-N will also come with new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof and a new instrument console.

