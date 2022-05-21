Mahindra Scorpio-N Unveiled, to Launch in India on June 27 – All Details Here

The new Mahindra Scorpio is finally here after being spotted at tests several times. And this time, officially. Mahindra has announced the brand name of the new Scorpio as well – Mahindra Scorpio-N. The SUV, which bore the project codename Z101, will launch in India on 27th June 2022. However, the current generation Scorpio will continue to be on sale and will be rebadged as Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will compete in a higher segment than the current Scorpio. It will now compete as a D-segment SUV and as per Mahindra, it has been engineered ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size SUV. Mahindra says that it will come with a modern interior design but, as is the case with all new cars, expect Mahindra to tease the Scorpio’s interior, infotainment system, drivetrain options, etc almost every week leading to its launch June-end.

What’s confirmed for now is that the Scorpio-N will come with petrol and diesel engine options with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and will have a 4×4 variant as well.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again."

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra… Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform."

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will be manufactured at Mahindra’s manufacturing plant in Chakan.

