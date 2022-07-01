Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700: Which SUV Should You Buy?

If you are looking to purchase an SUV, the Mahindra & Mahindra family should be one of your top considerations. And the reason we say this is the burly fleet that its production chain is churning. The automaker launched the XUV700 and impressed car buffs. The company has now launched the latest version of its most loved SUV in the Mahindra Scorpio-N. It is only natural to get confused between these two, very promising contenders.

To help you come to a decision, we have brought you a sought-after comparison between the two SUVs. Have a look and you may end up making up your mind.

Powertrain and Performance

The XUV700 comes with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine whereas the Scorpio-N runs on a 2.2-litre mHawk unit. For the petrol version, both the cars run on the same 2-litre mStallion turbo engine.

The XUV700 diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 154 hp for the base trim and 184 hp for the rest of the variants. The Scorpio-N diesel engine, on the other hand, produces a maximum of 131hp for the base trim and 174hp for the rest of the variants.

The torque, for the base trim of the XUV700, peaks at 360Nm, for which only manual transmission is available. For other variants that come with the two transmission options, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, the torque peaks at 420 Nm and 450 Nm.

The torque, for the base trim of the Scorpio-N, peaks at 300 Nm. Only manual transmission and rear-wheel drive are available in the base trim. For other variants that come with the two transmission options, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, the torque peaks at 370 Nm and 400 Nm.

Interiors and Exteriors

The XUV700 has a twin 10.25-inch screen, while the Scorpio N boasts of a 8-inch infotainment screen. Both the vehicles have connected tech supporting Android Auto/Apple Car Play, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

The XUV700 and Scorpio-N are based on an identical wheelbase. However, the Scorpio-N is wider and taller than the XUV700. Out of the two SUVs, the XUV700 is greater in length. The Scorpio-N has a boxy appearance giving it a more muscular appeal whereas the XUV700 is more curved around its exteriors and appears to be more urban and elegant.

Price and Variants The base trim for the XUV700, as per an Overdrive report, will cost you Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the base variant of the Scorpio-N has a price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant for the XUV700 comes at a price of Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Scorpio-N top trim is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

